Water Control Board Orders Cleanup in SLO 8.10.2023

The California Regional Water Quality Control Board for San Luis Obispo issued an order for water cleanup and replacement for the Buckley road area.

The order says that the groundwater and wells in the Buckley road area have been tainted by trichloroethylene (TCE) and other pollutants. TCE has been detected in the soil, soil gas, and groundwater in the area since the late 90s, and has risks associated with kidney cancer, liver cancer, Parkinson disease, leukemia, and more.

A previous investigation of the area led to the belief that the Noll family property at 4665 Thread lane may have been the source of the pollution due to the high concentration of TCE at the area. The Noll family has spent years paying for groundwater monitoring and water treatment systems since then. The recent investigation, however, has shown that 795 Buckley road has been the source of the groundwater pollution. The order has required the current and previous property owners to submit a water replacement plan to the water board by October 9th.