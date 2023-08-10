Paso School Board Gives Directions Regarding 36th St Campus 8.10.2023

The Paso Robles school board met on Tuesday of this week, following a special public comment meeting on Monday night.

Much of the meeting was spent on discussing the future of the 36th street campus, and the comments heard the night before. The school board’s intent for the meeting was to direct its staff on creating agenda items for discussion in its next meeting. A sizable segment of the board’s discussion focused on the current safety of Georgia Brown. Despite an approval by a structural engineer regarding the seismic safety of Georgia Brown, some board members raised concerns regarding the California DSA’s lack of approval for any sort of modifications to the campus. They asked if this was indicative of whether the building was actually safe for instruction. Superintendent Curt Dubost had a comment towards the end of the discussion.

The school board directed staff to bring back four action items for discussion in their next regular meeting: A capacity and geographic study for students in the school district, a study on alternative locations for the dual immersion program, forming a 7/11 committee, and further information from the DSA on occupancy safety and what modifications can currently be done for Georgia Brown. Staff agreed that if the DSA determines there is any safety concern for Georgia Brown, an emergency meeting will be held for discussion.

The next regular meeting is currently scheduled for August 22nd.