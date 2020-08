Public schools in Atascadero resumed online classes yesterday. The Atascadero school district the first public schools to begin fall classes.

One week from today Paso Robles schools return to on-line distance learning. And next week, the free lunch program continues for those students. Lunches, breakfast and supper will be offered each weekday at four schools in the district. Joey Vaughn says you can get all the information on the school’s website.