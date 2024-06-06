PV High School Athletic Director Receives Lifetime Service Award 6.06.2024

6-3-24 PVHS Anthony Morales

Late last week, athletic director at Pioneer Valley high school, Anthony Morales, received the Lifetime Service award from the California wrestling hall of fame.

During their 23rd annual banquet in Fresno on June 1st, Morales was presented with this award, recognizing his involvement in wrestling for 35 years.

He began his passion in high school, into Fresno State University, and in 1991, he embarked on his coaching career at Buchanan high school, coaching football and wrestling for 16 years. He served as athletic director at Paso Robles high school for five years before he landed at Pioneer Valley.

Anthony also serves on the California wrestling hall of fame board, and holds position of president.