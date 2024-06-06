New CA Law Requires Bars & Nightclubs to Offer Drug Testing Kits 6.06.2024

PR 24-16 REMINDER New law requiring bars and night clubs to offer drug testing kits takes effect July 1

A new California law will take effect July 1st, mandating that Type 48 license holders offer drug testing kits for sale or at no cost to patrons.

The California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Controls says that bars and nightclubs must offer drug testing kits, and display signage in a prominent location in the establishment, reading: “Don’t get roofied! Drink spiking drug test kits available here. Ask a staff member for details.”

Licensees will be responsible for procuring these testing kits, and are not provided by the ABC, nor do they officially endorse any specific company that does.

The ABC says license holders who do not comply with the new law could face administrative actions impacting their licenses.