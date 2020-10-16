SLO Co Covid Update 10.16.2020

The county health department reports another 36 new positive tests for the coronavirus.

19 of those were reported in Paso Robles. That takes the total since March to 3,969 people testing positive out of a population of 285 thousand people. So, just over one percent of the county population has tested positive for Covid-19.

The death count is 32, which is zero point 8% of those who have tested positive. So fewer than 1% of those who tested positive have died. The average age of the fatalities is over 85.

The health department has not provided the numbers, but health officials say far more people have died from heart disease, cancer, and other ailments than from the coronavirus in San Luis Obispo county this year.