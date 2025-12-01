Rains Cause Delays for Work at Regent’s Slide 12.01.2025

About 12 working days were lost in November at Regent’s Slide, located on highway 1 between Big Sur and Lucia.

The 6.8 mile section of highway 1 closed all the way back in February 2024 due to rock and mudslides from the winter storms that year. Excavation work this month was paused due to the rainfall.

Caltrans district 5 says that crews were able to complete crucial drainage maintenance before the rainfall, helping to divert water away from the excavation area and reducing erosion on the slope.

Caltrans says crews have returned to the site, and full excavation operations are underway. It is unknown if these delays will affect the estimated reopening date of march 2026.

Caltrans continues to post weekly updates for the regent’s slide repairs on their website.