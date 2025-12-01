Paso Robles Groundwater Authority Holding Special Meeting December 1st – 12.01.2025

The Paso Robles Area Groundwater Authority (PRAGA) will be holding a special meeting this morning.

The meeting will take place in the Norris room at Centennial park, starting at 8:30 am. The meeting will discuss a $96,000 contract with Hallmark Group to act as the executive directors for PRAGA through June 2026. Staff will also give a presentation on PRAGA’s purpose towards groundwater sustainability plan implementation, citing that there has been some confusion to the purpose of the joint powers authority.

The presentation provides a background on the purpose of the groundwater sustainability plan, the tenets of sustainability, and future plans from PRAGA. The board will also discuss how to fund PRAGA since the failure of the proposition 218 vote to pass.

You can attend the meeting this morning in person, or watch online using the zoom link found on the agenda.