Raising Taxes in Paso Robles 7.10.2020

Paso Robles city council talks at length last night about raising taxes.

City manager Tom Frutchey told the councilman there are several ways the city can increase revenue to stop deficit spending.

City manager Frutchey says the council cannot raise property taxes,

City residents weighed in on the possibility of a tax increase. Aaron Berg telling the council; city residents are hurting, now is not the time to raise taxes. City resident Sally Reynolds and others agreed with him. City manager Tom Frutchy says this is the time to invest in our community.

The council votes unanimously to direct staff to develop a proposal to go on November’s ballot. So, the council will get a report back from staff and at the next meeting, July 21st meeting, they may vote to put on the November’s ballot, a proposal to increase sales and the transit occupancy tax, each by 1% in the city of Paso Robles.