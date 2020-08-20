Rally for Dan Dow 8.20.2020

Because of the smokey skies, the rally to back Dan Dow has been postponed one week.

The event will be held in San Luis Obispo one week from tonight from 5:30-7:30 at the county government center in San Luis Obispo.

The rally is to show support for the district attorney who has been under attack by members of black lives matter who are upset about charges filed against 20-year-old activist Tianna Arata, who led protesters onto the 101 freeway during a recent demonstration. She did that after assuring San Luis Obispo police chief Deanna Cantrell that she would not lead the demonstration out onto the freeway.

San Luis Obispo police arrested her on several charges, including some felonies.

It’s up to district attorney Dan Dow whether or not to pursue those charges against the former Grizzly academy and Cuesta college graduate.