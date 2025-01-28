Rates For Groundwater Pumping Presented at Paso Basin Co-op Meeting 1.28.2025

A rate study for wells in the Paso Robles groundwater basin was presented at the January 22nd meeting for the Paso Basin Cooperative Committee.

The fees would apply only to those who pump water from wells in the Paso Basin, and not residents served by municipal water systems. The rate study was conducted by SCI Consulting Group, presenting four operating budgets with different rates.

Under the different rates, domestic rates range from $34 to $37 per acre foot, water systems would pay $36 to $46 per acre foot, and agriculture rates range from $64 to $246 per acre-foot.

The rates would be studied and renewed every five years. In order to implement and collect the fees, the five groundwater sustainability agencies in the Paso Basin will need to first establish a Joint Powers Authority.