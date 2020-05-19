Coronavirus SLO Update 5.19.2020

County supervisor Lynn Compton says there’s light at the end of the tunnel. That’s because governor Gavin Newsom redefines the metrics for reopening up counties in California. That may pave the way to get the government-imposed shut down to be lifted.

At the news conference, Dr. Penny Borenstein reported that the county confirmed three new cases of the corona-virus in the county, which brings the total number to 246 cases in a population of 285 thousand people. So far, 84% of those victims have completely recovered. Two are hospitalized.

The supervisors will discuss the issue at the regularly shceduled meeting this morning.