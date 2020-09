Meanwhile, the effort to recall governor Newsom continues. How is the effort to gather signatures going? That’s Faith Cortez, who is coordinating the recall effort in San Luis Obispo county. This is the third attempt to recall the governor.

You may remember it took three tries to recall governor Gray Davis. The third attempt was successful, and Gray Davis was removed from the governor’s office.

To reach Faith Cortez, or just to get more information, go to:

recallgavin2020.com.