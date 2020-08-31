Corona Flu SLO Update 8.31.2020

Beginning today, new rules take effect in California for managing citizens to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Governor Gavin Newsom tells us reopening the state will go slowly until a vaccine is developed. Developing a vaccine for any virus is not easy.

A vaccine has never been developed for aids.

Same for many other virus-caused diseases.

Regardless, the governor implements a new four tiered matrix of government restriction on California citizens. San Luis Obispo county is among 34 counties which is in the purple tier. It means there may be some improvement.

Hair salons and barbershops may reopen. County health officer Penny Borenstine will have more information later today about how the governor’s new four-tiered system will impact life for residents in SLO county.