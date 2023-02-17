Justin Winery Lawsuit 02.17.2023

A federal judge denies Justin Winery’s efforts to have a lawsuit against them dismissed.

The lawsuit brought by a former employee who says she and other employees were sexually harassed while working at Justin Winery.

An attorney for the Wonderful Company out of Los Angeles disputed the allegations.

The lawsuit alleges the harassment included unwanted sexual touching, and other ongoing, unwelcome, severe and pervasive harassment.

The Wonderful Company filed a motion to discuss the sexual harassment case in December. US district court judge Percy Anderson ruled against Justin Vineyards and the Wonderful Company.

A scheduling hearing for the sexual harassment case against Justin Winery will be held on March 20th.