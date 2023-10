Registered Sex Offender Sentenced 10.13.2023

YESTERDAY, REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER JONATHAN OSCAR DAVIS WAS SENTENCED TO 8 YEARS IN PRISON FOR CHILD MOLESTATION.

BACK IN MID AUGUST, DAVIS FOLLOWED A TEN-YEAR-OLD GIRL INTO A BATH AND BODY WORKS IN DOWNTOWN SAN LUIS OBISPO, ATTEMPTING TO INAPPROPRIATELY GRAB HER AND PICK HER UP. AFTER SCREAMING AND BEING CONFRONTED BY THE GIRL’S MOTHER, DAVIS PLEADED GUILTY TO FELONY CHILD MOLESTATION AND COMMITTING A LEWD ACT ON A CHILD.

DAVIS WAS PREVIOUSLY A REGISTERED SEX OFFENDER, AND HAD THREE PREVIOUS CHILD MOLESTATION CONVICTIONS. HE IS NOW REQUIRED TO REGISTER AS A SEX OFFENDER FOR LIFE.