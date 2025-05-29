Registration For Paso Robles Summer Youth Baseball Now Open 5.29.2025

Press Release – Junior Giants

The Paso Robles Police Activities League is now accepting applications for the Junior Giants baseball/softball league.

This non-competitive league is open for boys and girls ages 5 – 13 years old. Three divisions divide age groups, with ages 5 to 6, 7 to 9, and 10 to 13. Practice starts Tuesday, June 10, 2025.

Opening day will be Tuesday, June 24th at 3:30 pm. All practices and games are scheduled between 4 and 7 pm at Barney Schwartz park.

The city also says through support of the San Francisco Giants community fund, the junior giants league will supply a jersey, baseball/softball pants, and a hat to each player. Other necessary equipment will be provided.

The giants league is free of charge to all participants. Volunteers for coaches are still needed.