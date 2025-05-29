Paso Robles School District Names Community Member of the Year 5.29.2025

Allen Bowman press release

The Paso Robles joint unified school district announced that Allen Bowman has been named 2025 community member of the year.

The community member of the year award recognizes and honors individuals who go above and beyond in service to the district. The district recognizes Bowman’s volunteerism, dedication, and support for students and programs of the high school. He has mentored students, supported athletics, and writes the popular weekly bearcat news report.

Superintendent Jennifer Loftus says Allen Bowman “Is the kind of community member every school district hopes to have.”