Republican Party Endorsements 01.20.2022

The Republican party of San Luis Obispo county out with six endorsements for the election in June.

In the second supervisorial district, which now stretches from Templeton and Atascadero the north coast, Dr. Bruce Jones, who is currently serving on the Templeton Area Advisory Group.

District 3, which is in the south county between the Five Cities and San Luis Obispo, Stacy Korsgaden.



District 4, supervisor Lynn Compton.



County Assessor – Tom Bordonaro.



District Attorney, Dan Dow.



And Sheriff Ian Parkinson.

