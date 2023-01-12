Rescue Effort Press Release 01.12.2023

Today, the county is going to send a boat to get some of those people out.

This is their press release.

County to provide transportation assistance to residents isolated due to Chimney Rock road closure.

San Luis Obispo, CA – The county of San Luis Obispo is providing assistance to residents in the communities of Running Deer Ranch, Cal Shasta, Rancho del Lago and South Shore areas who are currently isolated due to damage of Chimney Rock road.

At 11 AM on Thursday, January 12, the County will provide boat pick ups at the Cal Shasta and Running Deer boat ramps for any residents who would like to leave their homes. The boats will transfer residents to Oak Shores where they will take a bus to the Paso Robles Events Center. Once at the events center residents will be responsible for transportation to their final destination.

Due to the damage to Chimney Rock Road that may take two to four months to repair. Residents living in these communities should be aware that emergency medical response to the area will be significantly delayed. It is also unknown when power will be able to be restored.

The County is providing this assistance as a one-time opportunity for anyone who would like to leave their home.

For additional storm and recovery information, visit: ReadySLO.org. Follow the County of San Luis Obispo Office of Emergency Services on Twitter @slocountyoes and Facebook.com/SLOCountyOES.