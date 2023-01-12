Stranded People at Chimney Rock Road 01.12.2023

The storms and heavy run off compromised roadways. That stranded about 400 people near Chimney Rock road in Paso Robles.

Phil Humfrey tells KSBY, “We have no way in. We have no way out. We’ve been without power since Sunday.”

PG&E says the outage began early Monday morning. The county-maintained road heads out toward Running Deer Ranch in the area near Lake Nacimiento and the closure is at Fawn Lane and Chimney Rock road.

Joshua Roberts is the division manager for the county of San Luis Obispo public works department. He says, “To do a full assessment of Chimney Rock Road means we need to figure out how to get to the other side.”

According to PG&E, there are 420 customers affected and the damage from the storm makes the road inaccessible even to their off-road vehicles because of mud and rockslides.