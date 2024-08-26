Teen Arrested For Reckless Burning in Paso Robles 8.26.2024

Reckless Burning 8-23-24

The Paso Robles police department released a statement of a juvenile being arrested for reckless burning on Friday morning.

The department says patrol officers noticed a brush fire at North River road and Union road at around 9:43 am. The release also says they saw a male juvenile running away from the fire. The blaze was extinguished by the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services, with no nearby homes damaged.

The release goes on to say that the department then received a notification of a juvenile attempting to light a fire next to the burn spot from the earlier fire. Officers located and arrested the juvenile, who was determined to be the same one running away from the first fire; he was arrested on suspicion of charges of recklessly setting a fire.

The investigation for this incident is still ongoing.