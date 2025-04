The Templeton fire department responded to a residential fire in the rural part of Templeton Tuesday evening.

Firefighters received the report just after 6 pm, responding to a fire at 110 Spanish Oak Lane near El Pomar drive.

Firefighters found most of the residence engulfed in flames upon arrival, with one resident safely outside of it.

The blaze was knocked down in less than an hour, and there were no reported injuries from the fire. The cause is still being investigated.