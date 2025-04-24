Saddle Up Sip N’ Shop in Early May – 4.24.2025

The Paso Robles & Templeton chamber of commerce, in partnership with Copper & Lace Western Boutique, will present the Saddle Up Sip & Shop, May 1st from 6 to 9 pm.

This night promises an exciting evening with a western themed fashion show at California Coast Beer Company. Guests will also be treated to dessert, drinks, and a raffle at Copper & Lace after the fashion show.

Prizes include concert tickets, and 100 dollar gift cards for Copper & Lace, and Sheep’s Head Outfitters.

Tickets are 25 dollars, and includes admission to the fashion show and bites.

Don’t miss this exciting night at Copper & Lace Western Boutique, and California Coast Beer Co.