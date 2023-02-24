Paso Parking Rules 02.24.2023

parking flyer Paso Robles Update

The city of Paso Robles sends out a release updating the new rules for the downtown parking program.

If you park in the downtown area, you still get two hours of free parking, but there’s no app. The new Flobird app is forthcoming. Right now, you have to go to those kiosks and enter your information at that pay station.

After the first two hours, the rate doubles from one dollar to $2 per hour.

Parking fines remain at $50.

The parking signs downtown will be updated soon.

How-to-guides and videos are being created.

As for the senior permits, there are no proposed changes. The annual senior downtown parking permits will go on sale beginning March first. Seniors 65 and older can purchase a permit for $30 per year.

The permits are valid from April fools day until March 31st. With that senior permit, seniors can park in any paid parking space downtown without a payment.

There are four requirements however for a senior permit.

You must be 65 years of age or older with a valid driver’s license.

You must be a Paso Robles resident, that is within the city limits.

You must be the registered owner of the vehicle.

You cannot be a downtown employee or business owner.

Beginning March first, senior downtown parking permit applications will be available at the police department, senior center, library and online at prcity.com.