Road Closures in Arroyo Grande Due to Harvest Festival 9.25.2024

The Arroyo Grande police department released a statement of multiple road closures taking place in the city beginning Thursday evening, and continuing through Sunday morning.

As the Arroyo Grande Harvest Festival will take place on Friday and Saturday, street closures will be in place for the parade. These include East Grand avenue, east of highway 101, Bridge street, Wesley avenue, South Mason street from Branch street to Poole street, and several others.

Closures start at 5 pm on Thursday, and go through 8 am on Sunday.