League of Women Voters Hosting Paso School Board Candidates Forum 9.25.2024

On October 14th, the League of Women Voters of San Luis Obispo county, in partnership with the American Association of University Women, will be holding a forum for Paso Robles school board candidates.

The forum will take place in the school district’s board room, 800 Niblick road, from 7 to 8:30 pm. The forum will also be livestreamed on the school district’s broadcast channel, and will be able for viewing on YouTube.

The public will be given the opportunity to learn about the candidates, and their views on issues affecting the community.

Attendees are encouraged to submit questions relevant to all candidates at the forum.