Robbery Arrest 08.29.2022

Atascadero police arrested a robbery suspect after a patient at Twin Cities hospital told medical personnel he was assaulted in Atascadero.

Officers obtained a statement from the victim. He said he was seated on a bench at Stadium park when he was struck with an unknown object.

Officers noted the description of the suspect and his clothing matched that of 31-year-old Garrett Michael Dollens of San Luis Obispo. He was staying at residence on El Camino Real in Atascadero. Police stopped him as he was leaving the residence. A search of the vehicle produced the victim’s stolen cell phone. Additional items belonging to the victim were discovered inside the residence.

Dollens was arrested for robbery and battery resulting in great bodily injury.