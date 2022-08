A lawsuit filed against Justin Vineyards and Winery for sexual harassment by male managers of the operation.

Several female employees accuse the managers of forcibly kissing them, biting them and touching them inappropriately without their consent. They say this occurred on a daily basis since at least 2017.

That’s according to a lawsuit filed with the US Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The suit filed against Justin Winery and the parent company, The Wonderful Company.