Robbery at Atascadero Wendy’s 03.08.2023

Atascadero police are looking for a man who robbed a fast food restaurant employee at gunpoint while she was outside Wendy’s preparing to go to work.

Police describe the suspect as a Hispanic man about 30 years old with black hair and wearing a grey jacket.

It occurred around 5:35 Tuesday morning at Wendy’s on Curbaril avenue.

The woman says she arrived for her shift and was waiting to be let into Wendy’s early yesterday morning when the man approached her, took out a handgun, held her at gunpoint and stole her purse.

The woman was not injured in the armed robbery.