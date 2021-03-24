Rock Snake Record 3.24.2021

At last night’s Atascadero city council meeting, city manager Rachelle Rickard shared some exciting news about the rock snake winding around Atascadero lake park. Rachelle says the snake is fast approaching the Guinness world record for the world’s longest painted rock snake. The record holder is in England. It’s about 8,000 rocks long. The Atascadero rock snake has about 5,200 rocks, but there are some smaller rock snakes around the lake which may ultimately be joined together to make the world’s longest rock snake.

So, Atascadero has a way to go for the worlds record, and there are those contenders in the UK who are in competition for the worlds title.

You can contribute by painting a rock and putting it in the long line of painted rocks winding its way around Atascadero lake park. The snake begins near the creek, not far from the swings in the playground, and then goes clockwise around the lake.