SLO Co Covid Update 3.24.2021

San Luis Obispo county reports 43 new coronavirus cases yesterday.

That takes the total to 20 thousand 303 people who have tested positive for coronavirus since testing began one year ago. No deaths reported yesterday.

All San Luis Obispo county residents 50 and older are now eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccination. The county health department making that announcement this week. It means an additional 50,000 county residents are now able to get a covid-19 shot.

To receive a shot, or to get more information, you’re advised to go to recoverslo.org.