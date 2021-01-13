Rocket Fizz 1.13.2021

A candy store in downtown San Luis Obispo closes after eight years on Higuera street.

Rocket Fizz is located on the corner of Broad street and Higuera. It’s been there for eight years, but the owner says the Covid-19 shutdown killed his business.

The store began moving its inventory and supplies out of the store in December. The retail space is now vacant.

At the other end of Higuera in San Luis, Abercrombie and Fitch is closing later this week. That retail clothing store is closing January 16th.

Other downtown San Luis businesses to close recently include Beverly’s Fabrics and Crafts, Peets Coffee, Express Clothing and Oasis Restaurant.