Rose Bowl in Texas 12.31.2020

Usually this time of year, Pasadena is preparing for one of California’s great New Year’s Day traditions, The Rose Bowl. There will be a Rose Bowl game, but it will be played tomorrow in Dallas, Texas.

Alabama against Notre Dame.

The semifinals of the national championship.

The Fighting Irish are 10-1 for the season.

The Crimson Tide is 11-0.

Kick off is at twelve noon, our time.

The Allstate Sugar Bowl features the other semifinal game, Clemson against Ohio State.

There are a number of other bowl games on tap as well, but the Rose Bowl is tomorrow in Dallas, Texas.