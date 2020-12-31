Rose Bowl in Texas 12.31.2020

Usually this time of year, Pasadena is preparing for one of California’s great New Year’s Day traditions, The Rose Bowl. There will be a Rose Bowl game, but it will be played tomorrow in Dallas, Texas.
Alabama against Notre Dame.
The semifinals of the national championship.
The Fighting Irish are 10-1 for the season.
The Crimson Tide is 11-0.
Kick off is at twelve noon, our time.
The Allstate Sugar Bowl features the other semifinal game, Clemson against Ohio State.
There are a number of other bowl games on tap as well, but the Rose Bowl is tomorrow in Dallas, Texas.