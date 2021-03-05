Royal Family 3.05.2021

A new development in the story of prince Harry and Meghan Markle. Meghan Markle tells Oprah that the royal family is lying and spreading gossip about her and her husband, prince Harry. Her interview with Oprah will be aired Sunday.

Buckingham Palace says it was “very concerned” about the allegations. Some Brits in the north county felt that because prince Harry and Meghan Markle live in Montecito, we should give more updates on the royal family. After all, they’re getting as interesting as the Kardashians, although that’s subjective.