Running Chicken Run 12.29.2021

The Annual Running Chicken 10k and 5k run/walk is coming up Sunday at Santa Margarita lake park.

Warren Frace tells KPRL. The fundraiser honoring the memory of Warren’s two daughters, who were killed in a traffic accident several years ago. They’ve already raised money for the high school track and cross country programs at Atascadero high school, where the girls ran, and Paso Robles high school, in the city where Warren Frace works as community development director.

The Running Chicken 10k and 5k is at nine Sunday morning at Santa Margarita lake.

To register go to run4bittiandbryn.org.