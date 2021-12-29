Almond Acres Charter Academy School 12.29.2021

Almond Acres Charter Academy is on their Christmas break, but they’ll return to class early next week. Executive director Bob Bourgault says the charter school is almost full.

For parents who want to get their children into the charter school in Paso Robles, Bourgault says you can get students on the waiting list now.

Bourgault says Almond Acres Charter Academy will hold an open house in February to let the community see the new building on Niblick road.

Tomorrow, Bourgault talks about traffic issues on Niblick and how the school is handling them.