Samaritan’s Purse 11.21.2022

Today is the last day to donate a shoe box full of gifts to be sent to children in impoverished and war ravaged countries around the world.

The drop off location in the north county is Cavalry chapel on commerce on the east side of Paso Robles.

You can drop off a shoe box with toys for kids, and they’ll ship them to southern California and then on to impoverished children around the world.

Today is the final day to drop off shoe box at Calvary church, across the street from Full Belly Deli.

Incidentally, Full Belly Deli will be open today and tomorrow, but will close Wednesday through the weekend for Thanksgiving. If you want cookies or a salad for Thanksgiving from Full Belly Deli, you need to pick it up today.