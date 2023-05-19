San Luis Burglar Arrested 05.19.2023

San Luis Obispo police arrested a transient for multiple residential burglaries.

28-year-old Danny Ortiz-Estrada arrest on Encanto Lane on Wednesday May 10th, after a resident observed him on their home security system, trying to break into their home.

Police arrived and located Ortiz-Estrada in the backyard of the house.

They found items on his person that belonged to the victim of another residential burglary.

He was booked into the San Luis Obispo county jail on two counts of first-degree burglary.

Police say the suspect committed several other burglaries which they are actively investigating.