State Officials Postpone Closure of 3 Southern CA Power Plants 8.11.2023

In response to the growing energy needs during extreme weather events, the California Energy Commission voted on Wednesday to postpone shutoff for three southern California gas power plants.

Ormond Beach Generating Station, AES Alamitos, and AES Huntington Beach were all scheduled to shut off at the end of this year. The energy commission’s decision postponed this shutoff until 2026, as the state faces greater risks of blackouts during extreme weather events.

Circumstances have led to further debates on how to sufficiently power the state while transitioning away from reliance on fossil fuels.