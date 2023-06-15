City of Paso Seeking Public Comment for Landing of PR 06.15.2023

The former Youth Detention Center along the west side of Airport road could be seeing a revamp.

The site was recently sold to a development group, which plans to rework it into the “Landing of Paso Robles,” a large-scale warehouse and business park center.

The warehouse is planned to be approximately 1.3 million square feet, and the business park center to contain hospitality and restaurant uses.

The city of Paso Robles has released a draft environmental impact report for the Landing, and encourages its citizens to read and provide their comment on the report.

The report can be read at: prcity.com, and comments can be emailed to [email protected] through July 24th.