San Simeon CSD 06.13.2022

In San Simeon, the Community Services District is going to issue intent-to-serve letters after a 36-year moratorium on new water hook-ups.

One man sued the CSD after waiting for decades. He described it as a hardship being on the wait-list for thirty years.

On Thursday, the San Simeon CSD board voted to give 13 developers on the wait-list, will-serve letters once the town’s water hookup moratorium is lifted. And that’s expected to be lifted soon.

A recent engineering report indicates that San Simeon has more than enough water for the town to grow.