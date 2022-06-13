SLO Elections Update 06.13.2022

At the county elections office in San Luis Obispo, the county clerk-recorders staff will resume counting ballots today.

They counted ballots on Friday, after taking a couple days off after election day. They counted about 6,000 ballots on Friday. So, there are now about 42,000 ballots remaining to be counted. Those include vote by mail ballots which were dropped off at precincts on or before election day. Ballots which were put in the mail and arrived on election day. And a few others which have turned up.

Not much change in the standings.

In the district two race, incumbent Bruce Gibson holding on to his 53% of the vote.

Dr. Bruce Jones has 1480 votes.

Geoff Auslen has 1455 votes. So, Dr. Jones leading by only 25 votes in that race.

John Whitworth not far back with 1165 votes.

At this point, Bruce Gibson is three percentage points above 50%. If he holds on to that lead, he’ll be re-elected in the primary, but there are still a few thousand votes to be counted.

In the fourth district, progressive Jimmy Paulding has just under 58% of the vote. Incumbent Lynn Compton has 42% of the vote.

Roughly 6,000 ballots were counted Friday. About 42,000 remain to be counted in the primary election of 2022 in San Luis Obispo county.

They will resume counting this morning at the county elections office in San Luis Obispo.