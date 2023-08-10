Road Closures in Morro Bay Begins Next Week 8.10.2023

San Luis Obispo department of public works has announced that roadway and shoulder construction work in Morro Bay will begin on Sunday, August 13th through Friday, August 18th.

South Bay boulevard will be closed in both directions from Quintana road to Turi road near Los Osos between the hours of 7 pm and 6 am from the 13th to the 16th. The road will be open with alternating one-way traffic from the 16th to the 18th with delays.

No work is scheduled to be performed during daylight hours, according to the department of public works. This comes from emergency work resulting from the storms earlier this year, washing out the shoulder in several locations.