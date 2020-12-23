Main Street’s Christmas Tree 12.23.2020

The drawing for Main Street’s Christmas tree will take place late this afternoon.

Bill Saylor came up with the idea of a drawing for a decorated Christmas tree.

The decorated Christmas tree drawing morphed into a decorated Christmas tree with more than $3,000 dollars of gifts included.

If you’d like to win the tree, you still have time today to buy a ticket.

To buy a ticket you can go to Main Street’s website: pasoroblesdowntown.org. Or you can buy them in person at Kahunas on 12th street or at the Main Street office on Norma’s Alley.

The drawing will be held at 5:30 this afternoon at Kahunas in Paso Robles.