Santa’s Sleigh Events in Paso Robles 11.28.2023

Santa’s Sleigh 2023 Press Release

The Paso Robles police department announced that next week, in partnership with the department of emergency services and the recreation department, Santa Claus will be making his way to Paso Robles.

Santa and his merry band of police officers and firefighters will be visiting the community on the 6th and 7th. The 6th will be at Centennial park from 6 to 7:30 pm, and the 7th will be at Oak Park on 30th street near the railroad tracks from 6 to 7:30.

This free event includes hot chocolate, candy canes, and a photo-op with Santa himself.