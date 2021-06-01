Sargents Fire Near Bradley 6.01.2021

A fire burned about 850 acres over the weekend near Bradley. The Sargents fire burning in a remote area near Wunpust road and Sargeant Canyon road, northeast of Bradley in southern Monterey county. It’s in the vicinity of “Dead Man Gulch road.”

The fire was reportedly 50% contained as of yesterday morning.

It started around 3 Sunday afternoon.

Two separate brush fires burned into each other and grew to 60 acres. They grew to 250 acres by 5:30 Sunday.

Yesterday wind gusts reached 28 miles per hour. Temperatures were in the low 90’s. More of the same expected today.