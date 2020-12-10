Saving The Printery 12.10.2020

The effort continues this weekend by questers to raise money to save The Printery.

Questers selling clothing and accessories at Hope Chest on El Camino Real in downtown Atascadero. Next to Bru, The Coffee Shop.

So, Saturday and Sunday for the next few weeks, questers will be selling items in the back of Hope Chest in downtown Atascadero.

All the proceeds go to funding preservation of the old Printery building in Atascadero.

Plans include a performing arts theater and meeting rooms in the old Printery, which was built in 1915 by EG Lewis. It’s located just east of the rotunda.