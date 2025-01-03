Scammers Targeting SLO County Residents With False USPS & Toll Lane Texts 01.03.2025

Several residents in San Luis Obispo county have reported getting suspicious texts from a number that claims they owe a Fastrak toll.

Another similar text has also popped up on phones recently, claiming that a USPS package could not be delivered. Both texts ask the recipients to click a link and resolve the issue, with the intent of stealing personal or credit card information.

Residents are advised to be cautious if they receive a text that is suspicious. Look for tell-tale signs of scams, such as grammar mistakes.

If you are unsure as to whether a text is legitimate or not, you can always contact the official sources directly to ask for information, but do not click the link in the text.