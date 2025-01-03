Upgrades to US 101/Wellsona Road Intersection to Begin This Month 01.03.2025

Later this month, Caltrans will launch the first phase of construction for improvements at highway 101 and Wellsona road.

This intersection is notorious for the number of traffic incidents and fatalities that occur each year. The proposed project will involve the construction of a new county road that deviates from Wellsona on either side of the highway, and an underpass beneath highway 101.

For this first phase, Caltrans will build a median crossover on the US 101, with two lanes in each direction remaining open.

The full project’s construction is expected to be completed in early 2026.